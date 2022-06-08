Private services for David Wayne Hockensmith, 77, will be held. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Hockensmith died Wednesday.  

To plant a tree in memory of David Hockensmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

