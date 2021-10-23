Services for David Wayne Smith, 61 of Stamping Ground, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from noon until time of the service with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of David Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

