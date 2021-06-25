Services for David Lane White, 78, husband of Beulah Hendrix White, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. White died Thursday.

