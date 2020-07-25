LAWRENCEBURG — Services for David Leon Wilcher Sr., 63, husband of Kimberly Hoskins Wilcher, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Monday. Burial will be Tuesday with a committal service at 2 p.m. at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Wilcher died Thursday at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
