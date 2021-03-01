David Willhoit

David Vaughn Willhoit, 84, Frankfort, KY, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, after a longtime illness.

Raised in Scott and Harrison counties, he retired from IBM after 34 years. He was a lifetime farmer, and a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, and got a "hole in one" twice in one day.

He is predeceased by his parents, Davis Franklin Willhoit and Ruby Lee Jackson Willhoit; brother, John Hall Willhoit; two sisters, Emma Lail and Jenny Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Yates Willhoit; three sons, James (Edith) Willhoit, Ronnie (Angie) Willhoit, and Donnie (Linda) Willhoit; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, 495 Duckers Road, Midway, KY 40347 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Due to Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.

We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

