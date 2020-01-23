David William Cole, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
David was born in Louisville on July 21, 1947. He retired from Owens Corning as a plant manager. He loved sports, and especially was an avid University of Kentucky fan.
He enjoyed time spent baking, crafting and watching movies. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Tina Quire (Jeff), Cindy Hall (John) and David Cole; brother, Joseph Cole; grandchildren, Adrienne Quire, Cody Hall (Cadence), Jeffrey Quire II (Jayne Quire) and Mason Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Cole and Ruby Cundiff; brothers, Michael Cole and Larry Cole; and granddaughter, Kylie Hall.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.