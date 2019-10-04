David William Jones, age 77 of Frankfort, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. He was born April 10, 1942, in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late George William Jones and Lena Pearl Neikirk.
He attended Eastern Kentucky University and was a graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville. After graduation, he worked at Tucker Funeral Home in Georgetown for nine years. He received a special recognition from the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky in 2016 for being a licensed Kentucky Funeral Director and Embalmer for over 50 years.
David enlisted in the Kentucky National Guard, where he served for over 20 years in various capacities with the 810th Convalescent Center, 470th Air Ambulance MedEvac and Company C 42nd Aviation Combat Support.
He was employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to serve as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office, a position he held for over 30 years. While there, he was responsible for the operations of the four Kentucky Medical Examiner's Offices located in Frankfort, Louisville, Madisonville and Fort Thomas.
David was instrumental in organizing the Kentucky Coroner/ Medical Examiner Incident Response Team and assisted in organizing the National Disaster Mortuary Operations Response Team. He aided in hundreds of death investigations throughout Kentucky and other states, as well as the recovery of victims and incident morgue operations of numerous mass fatality incidents occurring in Kentucky including: the Scotia Coal Mine Explosion, the Beverly Hills Nightclub Fire; Air Canada Flight 737 Plane Fire; the Carrollton Bus Fire; the Pyro Coal Mine Explosion; and the Comair Flight 5191 Plane Crash. Following his retirement, David served as a consultant to the Kentucky Coroners and Medical Examiners.
He was presented a lifetime membership to the Kentucky Coroners Association and the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky. He was a member of the National Association of Medical Examiners and was the first non-physician to be elected by their membership to serve on their Board of Directors. David was a member of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners and was presented an Associate Membership in the following State Coroner/Medical Examiner Associations: Illinois Coroners Association, California State Coroners Association, New York State Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners, Indiana Coroners Association, and the Mississippi Coroner/Medical Examiner Association.
David was the recipient of numerous professional awards including: the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Certificate of Achievement for dedication to services to the Commonwealth of Kentucky during times of crisis. He was the first person to receive the David J. Wolf Award presented annually by the Kentucky Coroners Association for outstanding service to the Kentucky Coroners and Deputy Coroners.
In addition, he was the first person to receive the Dr. L. C. McCloud Award, presented annually by the Commonwealths Chief Medical Examiner to individuals who have provided exemplary service to the Kentucky Medical Examiners Office. David received both the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Recognition Award for thirty years of outstanding service to the Cabinets Medical Examiner Office, as well as the National Association of Medical Examiners Certificate of Appreciation for outstanding service to the Association.
David William Jones is survived by his wife, Connie Jones; a daughter, Candi Whitmer (Blaine) of Bowling Green; a stepdaughter, Carrie Reed (Adam) of Frankfort; a stepson, Nick Grugin of Frankfort; two brothers, George Phillip Jones (Gayle) of Danville and Larry Kent Jones (Janet) of Fairdale; two grandchildren, Lauren and Zachary Whitmer of Bowling Green; brother-in-law, Richard Dils (Martha) of Farmersburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Suzanne Bentley of Urbana, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Josh Whitmer; niece, Melissa Jones; nephew, Shawn Jones; and brother-in-law, Jerry Bentley.
Visitations will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort on Monday, Oct. 7, from 5-8 p.m., as well as Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 9:30-11 a.m. A celebration of David’s life will be held immediately following Tuesday's visitation with burial and military honors in the Frankfort Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Coomer, Mike Wilder, Wendell Combs, Dr. George Nichols, Dr. John Hunsaker and Jimmy Pollard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kentucky Coroners and Deputy Coroners, (past and present); Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office staff (past and present) and Kentucky Funeral Directors.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.