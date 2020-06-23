Services for Davis Clark Richardson, 90, of Lawrenceburg, husband of the late Jesse Richardson, will be with military honors 11 a.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens. Richardson died Friday.

