Dawson Cleo Cox Jr., 53, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was born in Lexington on Nov. 16, 1965, to the late Dawson and Olive Brown Cox Sr. He was a self-employed stone and brick mason.
He is survived by his children, Zachery Cox, Shelbyville, and Morgan Cox, Frankfort; his stepdaughter, Kayla Evans, Frankfort; his sister, Regina Spencer, Cynthiana; his brothers, Matt Cox, Frankfort, and Delmer Cox, Frankfort; and his granddaughter, Makinley Cox.
Celebration of Dawson’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at North Frankfort Baptist Church. Tommy Hockensmith will be officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.