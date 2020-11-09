A memorial service for Robert Dean Bechtol, 59, brother of Brooke Billings, will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Rogers Funeral Home at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Bechtol died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dean Bechtol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

