A graveside service for Dean Toles Jr., 50, husband of Amy Toles, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com Toles died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dean Toles, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

