Deardra K. Perkins Barnhart, 60, Frankfort, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center ER. 

A lifelong Frankfort native, she worked in the Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Enforcement. Deardra enjoyed sitting by campfires, splitting wood and spending time with her grandchildren. 

She was the daughter of Flora Harris Perkins and was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth, Jr. and Charles Perkins.

Survivors include daughters, Martha Stratton, Lawrenceburg, and Emilee Fockele Jervis, Frankfort; partner, Jack Reynolds; brothers, Alvin and Jeff Perkins; sisters, Linda McDonald, Regina Hatter all of Frankfort and Donna P. Solheim, Owensboro; six grandchildren, Kaleb Stratton, Makena Fockele, Keira Stratton, Ronnie Lee Jervis, Flora Jervis and Jebadiah Jervis.

A celebration of Deardra’s life will be held at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave messages of condolences.

