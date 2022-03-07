No services for Debbie Ann Shephard Cummins, 66, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Cummins died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Debbie Cummins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

