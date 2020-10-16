Debbie K. Hall

Debra Kay “Debbie” Terry Hall, age 65, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Services will be held 11 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. 

Debbie was born on Feb. 27, 1955, to Jack Wallace Terry and Janet Marie Burgess Hicks. She retired from the Franklin County School Systems after 21 years serving as a bus driver. Most recently, she worked as a cashier at Walmart. Debbie was an animal rights activist, and could most commonly be found volunteering for animal care. Her passion in life was caring for and fighting for animals’ well-being. 

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Ryan Shryock; aunt, Loretta Preston; and by many wonderful friends. 

Debbie was preceded in death by her sister, Beverley Ann Leadingham. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the LIFE House for Animals or the Franklin County Humane Society. 

