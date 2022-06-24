Debra Dee “Debbie” McMillen, age 69, of Owenton, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born January 7, 1953, in Rainelle, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Neal Keith and Verna Lee Hughart Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her niece, Josie.
Debbie was born into a musical family, she learned piano and saxophone, and sang from an early age. She graduated, summa cum laude, from Georgetown College where she was the soprano lead for Handel’s Messiah. She went on to receive her Masters in Education from Miami University. She taught for Owen County Schools, second and third grade, for over 34 years.
She was also the Drama Club sponsor for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Owenton where she shared her musical talents. She sang with Glorybound for many years.
She was a talented scrapbooker and crafter, belonging to the Owen County Homemakers. Debbie loved shopping, traveling and spending time at the beach and will be remembered for her love of celebrating Christmas. She loved spending time with Family.
Debbie will be missed by her husband, Mark McMillen, whom she married on October 27, 1990. The October 27th date was an anniversary tradition of both her parents and grandparents.
She also leaves to cherish her memory her son, Grant McMillen; her siblings, Cindy (Tom) Kreis and Chris (Julie) Chapman; nieces and nephews, Emily (Ian) Salatka, Ashley (Ben) Richardson, Lindsay (Adam) Stafford, Brandon (Mary) Kreis, Beth (Dan) Margolskee, Emily (Jason) Miller, Kara Chapman, and Corey (Lindsey) Chapman; and her great-nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Sophia, Liza, Donovan, Ryder, Ashton, Norah, Lucy, Justin, Evelyn, Zach and Ava.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Danny O’Toole presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to Owen County Children’s Fund, Owen County Friends of Animals, the MS Society or St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.
