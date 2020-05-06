Private services for Debbie Powers Johnson, 63, wife of Mark J. Johnson, will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with a burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Johnson died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Debbie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

