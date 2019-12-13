Debbie S. Baker

Debra “Debbie” Sue Quire Baker, age 60, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Gene Roberts, Rev. Tim Jumpp, and Rev. Donna Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, and 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Debbie was born in Frankfort on Feb. 20, 1959, to the late Artis Ike Quire and Violet Louise Bowman Quire. She was a member of Leestown Gospel Church and enjoyed attending services. In her spare time, she loved shopping, but most of all enjoyed time spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mike Baker; children, Jason Allen Ware (Amy), Jeffery Keith Ware (Aletha) and Jessica Marie Gordon; brother, Artis I. “Peter” Quire; grandchildren, Breana Cherae Ware, Adrian Wayne Gordon, Dylan Chase Gordon, Mackenzie Grace Ware and Regan Jeffery Ware; and great-grandchild, Azariah Corinth Howard. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jesse Clay Quire, Melissa K. Quire Price, Elizabeth Ann Quire Cummins and Linda Louise Quire.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Baker, Jessica Marie Gordon, Jeffery Keith Ware, Adrian Wayne Gordon, Amy Ware and Artis I. “Peter” Quire. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Allen Ware, Breana Cherae Ware, Dylan Chase Gordon, Mackenzie Grace Ware and Regan Jeffery Ware.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.