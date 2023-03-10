Debbie Smith

Deborah Kay Warfield Smith, age 69, passed away at home on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Services will be held at North Frankfort Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Smith and Rev. Mike Lindon officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at North Frankfort Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday. 

Debbie was born in Owenton, Kentucky, on August 23, 1953, and raised in Frankfort. She loved family and friends, attending church and cooking. Her love for children was undeniable and she not only enjoyed her children, but raised many others as her own. She and David served at North Frankfort Baptist Church for 36 years. Debbie was an avid Rae Dunn collector and enjoyed visiting Gatlinburg with her family. 

