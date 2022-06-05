LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Deborah Matherly Branscom, 66, will be at noon Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday. Branscom died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Branscom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

