No services for Deborah Collins Gaines, 67, wife of Buford Gaines, are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Gaines died Saturday, April 30.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Gaines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

