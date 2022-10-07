A celebration of life for Deborah “Debbye” Kordich, 68, will be noon-5 p.m. at the lower pavilion at East Frankfort Park Saturday, Oct. 15. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Kordich died Aug. 1.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Kordich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

