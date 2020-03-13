Horn, Deborah.jpg

Deborah Horn

 Debbie Chism Horn, 64, Frankfort, died Tuesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Louisville, she was an administrative specialist with the division of Waste Management, Kentucky state government and an Army veteran. Debbie was an advocate for dog rescue, enjoyed photography and loved stargazing.

She is survived by her children, Teri Horn and Michael Horn, Frankfort; father, Kenneth (Marjorie) Chism, Frankfort; sister, Kim (Chris) Penn, Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren, Cammora Horn and Kayla Glant; and nephews, Corey, Christian and Kyle Willard.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Ann Kendall.

Services will be held at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.

