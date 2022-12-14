Deborah Kaye Doyle, 59, passed away on December 13, 2022. Private services will be held.

Deborah Kaye Doyle

Deborah Kaye Ellis Doyle was born on June 18, 1963, to the late Claude Thomas Ellis and Marilyn Elizabeth Kincaid Cook. She was united in marriage to Timothy Wayne Doyle on July 24, 1982, they spent over 40 years together until her passing.

