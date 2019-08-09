Deborah Lucille Black, 68, native of Frankfort, Kentucky born Aug. 1, 1951. A 1969 graduate of Franklin County High School, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, after a long sickness with cancer.
The beloved daughter of Burl Jennings and Nondas Elizabeth Black, Deborah leaves behind her two children, Bradley G. Peters and Joshua S. (Ashley) Tackett. Deborah was also a beloved grandmother to three grandchildren, Julia B. Tackett, Claire A. Tackett and Carson A. Tackett. Deborah was sister to Dee Ann (Terry) Slade, Mark (Cindy) Black, Scott (Tammy) Black, Rebecca Black, Lesha Clark and Michele Wideman. Deborah leaves behind a dear and faithful lifelong friend, Linda Lou (Maggard) Burton. Deborah is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, Nondas Elizabeth Black and brother, Rodney Dee Black.
Services will be held at Christian Assembly of God Church, 5200 Owenton Road (US 127 North) Frankfort, Kentucky, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, with Pastor Paul Elswick officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Tuesday. Burial service will be held privately at a later date with Pastor Rusty Fitzpatrick officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.