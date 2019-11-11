Deborah Foley Dantin Padgett, age 64, died at home in Huntsville, Alabama, on Oct 31. She was a graduate of Georgetown High School and Virginia Intermont College.
Deb was a social worker in her soul. She worked in Child Support Services for the state of Kentucky, the Fayette County Attorney’s Office and Volunteers of America.
She is survived by her husband, David Padgett, formerly of Frankfort; daughter, Laura Dantin of Savannah, Georgia; stepson, Brian D. Padgett, a graduate of Frankfort High School currently residing in Hawaii with his wife Michiko; and three granddaughters, residing in Hawaii and Lexington, Kentucky.
An open memorial gathering will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4-8 p.m., with a short service at 5 p.m., at The Carter House, Lakeview Park, on U.S. 460 adjacent to Franklin County High School in Frankfort.