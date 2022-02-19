Deborah "Dee" Stamper passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, after a long battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Deborah Stamper.jpg

Deborah Stamper

Deborah (Dee) received an associate degree from Miami-Dade College, attended Eastern High School in Louisville, retired from the Transportation Cabinet, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a very caring person who always put others before herself.

She loved the outdoors, especially her plants and birds. Making memories through vacations and events were special to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Barbara; her grandson, Matthew; and her sister, Gail.

She is survived by her loving family; her wife, Debbie, of Bagdad; her son, Chris (Erin) of Eastwood; she was a parent to Billy, Chad, Jennifer, Jordan, Andrew and Sierra; her sisters, Kathy (Jim), of Lebanon Junction, and Cindy (Donnie) of English, Indiana; her brother, Charles (Debbie); and half-brothers, Darrin (Sissy) and Jerry (Sue), both of Shelbyville; her 10 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Michael Helson.

The viewing will be from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, followed by cremation.

