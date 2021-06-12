Deborah Young

Funeral services for Deborah Young, 70, of Frankfort will be held Wednesday 1 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Dr. Chuck Queen will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. until service time.

Deborah was a longtime resident of Frankfort and former employee of Department of Family and Child Services. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she attended the Women’s Class Sunday School, she loved her church, music, singing and horseback riding.

Deborah was a daughter of Evelyn Arnold Shelton and John Ward Carrick. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her sister, Diane Haydon (David), of Paoli, PA.

Pallbearers will be Jim Claycomb, Homer Calvert, Curtis Smoot, Glen Murphy and Matt Sosby. Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Sunday School class; Betty Bailey, Betty Claycomb, Gerri Calvert, Beverly Smoot, Doris Robinson, Ernie Murphy, Kay Osborn and Sally Jones.

