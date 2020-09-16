LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Debra Jane Ellison Richardson, will be will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Richardson died Tuesday.
