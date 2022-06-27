Debra Lynn Sacre

Debra Lynn Hulker Sacre, age 68, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jay Padgett officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Thursday. 

Debra was born in Frankfort on June 17, 1954, to the late Edward Allen Hulker and Helen Mae Shuck Hulker. She retired from the Kentucky State Police after serving 28 years as an administrative assistant. Debra was a faithful member of Graefenburg Baptist Church.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Toby Gibson Sacre; daughter, Monica Lynn French (Ricky Allen); brother, Eddie Hulker (Donna); grandson, Gibson Thomas French; two nieces; and by several great-nieces and -nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Hulker McGaughey. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

