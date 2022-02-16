Deidra “Dee Dee” Hall Wash, age 57, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2022.

She was born on April 17, 1964, in Frankfort, Kentucky, the daughter of the late David and Sue Hall. 

Wash, Dee Dee pic.jpg

Deidra “Dee Dee” Hall Wash

She was preceded in death by her brother, David Hall.

She was a 1982 graduate of Franklin County High School. Lovingly known as “Dee Dee” to most, her life was dedicated to spending time with her family and friends. Though she enjoyed the simple moments of being outside, or watching Hallmark movies and UK basketball games, Dee Dee loved the times spent with her daughters and beloved granddaughter most. 

She is survived by children, Bridgette (Ramsey) Quarles of Frankfort and Amber (Patrick) Bradley of Louisville; grandchild, Quinn Quarles; sisters, Dodie (Michael) Greenwalt, and Alma Marlette; brother, John Hall; nieces and nephews, Sonia Hatchell, Gaberial Hatchell and John Wesley Morris; and her beloved dog, Toby.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Thursday.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter (https://www.fcwomenandfamilyshelter.org/) or the Franklin County Humane Society (https://www.fchsanimals.org/).

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

