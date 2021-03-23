Della Rae Biggs Combs, 52, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Private services will be held.

Della was born in Frankfort on June 21, 1968, to the late Robert Biggs and Zorah Mae Vest Biggs. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Farris Martin Combs, II; children, Farris Combs, III, Tommy Combs, Thomas Allen Biggs, Jonathan Combs, and Sheila Combs; siblings, Lynn Downs (Ricky) and Troy Biggs; grandchildren, Tessa Combs, Tommy Combs, Jr., Bryan Combs, and Joseph Combs. She was also blessed with nephew, George Downs and niece, Rickie Walker, as well as several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robbie Biggs.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

 

