Della Faye Dean, 76, peacefully died on Tuesday evening with her family by her side. 

Dean, Della.jpg

Della Dean

She is survived by Belida Wilson, Charles Wimer, Howard Dean Jr. and Roy (Tony) Dean. 

The family will hold private services with Rogers Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

