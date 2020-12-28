Delma Brown Hoover passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, of natural causes. Delma was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky, to the late Jim and Martha Elizabeth (Lizzie) Brown.
She graduated from Whitesburg High School where she played on the basketball and volleyball teams. She followed her siblings to Charlestown, West Virginia, where she began her work career in the local drug store as a Pharmacy clerk.
She later moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, where she took care of her sister’s five children while she recovered from an illness and surgery. Her first job was as a ticket taker at the Grand Theater in downtown Frankfort. She then began a 30-year career at Southern Moldings, formerly HK Porter, as a welder and press operator. She retired in 1990.
She and her husband enjoyed porch sitting, driving in the country and playing with their grandchildren. She is a member of St. John Baptist Church in Bald Knob where she enjoyed working in the kitchen during VBS.
Mrs. Hoover is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hamilton; grandchildren, Kate Hamilton and great-granddaughter, Teagan Rein; granddaughter, Alison Hamilton Gortney (Gabe) and children, Maddax and Gannon Gortney; grandson, Garrett Hamilton; daughter, Liz Norris; sister-in-law, Betty Brown; and brother-in-law, Jim Davis. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert; her siblings, Ann (Rufus) Taylor, Marie (Morgan) Hays, Herman Brown, Virgil (Anne) Brown, Alma (Dave) Hollan; her son-in-law, Alan Hamilton; and her nephew, Doyle Devers.
Flowers are welcome or expressions of sympathy may be sent to Bluegrass Care Navigators, Franklin County.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
