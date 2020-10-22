Services for Denise Andrea Lott Wilks, 62, will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Wilks died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Wilks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

