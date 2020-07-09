Dennis Lee Allen, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a long illness. Dennis was born in Switzer in Franklin County on June 1, 1945.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Lawrence “L.C.” Hutcherson; son, Dennis Allen II; and brother, Lawrence “Butch” Hutcherson.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Judy McKaig Allen; daughters, Tami Stetler (Jeff) and Angie Fergusson (James); grandsons, Brandon Howard, Todd Stetler and Lee Fergusson (Kayla); brother-in-law, John McKaig (Robyn), who he thought of as a son; his best and most loyal companion, Chewy; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all who loved and adored him.
Dennis was a proud Army veteran before retiring from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Finance. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching sports — he was an avid University of Kentucky fan, and mostly enjoyed time spent with his family.
He and his wife enjoyed countless hours attending school, sports and other events, first traveling to, supporting and cheering on his daughters, and then doing the same for his grandsons. Nothing gave him more pride or pleasure.
Dennis was a wonderful, loving husband, father, friend, co-worker and a genuinely good and kind human being to everyone he met. He was a caregiver to his core. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bluegrass Hospice Care assisted Dennis’ care the last few days of his life. The kindness and care they provided to him and the family was greatly appreciated. Please consider a donation to this organization in Dennis Allen’s name.
Dennis will be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no public service at this time.
Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.