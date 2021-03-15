Services for Dennis Armstrong, 71, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Shannon Funeral home in Shelbyville. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required. There will be a link to watch the live service on Shannon Funeral Home’s website. The link will be available for 90 days. Armstrong died March 8 in Fairborn, Ohio.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription