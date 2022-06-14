Dennis L. Bourne, age 71, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bill Adcock and Chaplain Adam Standiford officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. 

Dennis Bourne pic.jpeg

Dennis Bourne

Dennis was born on May 2, 1951, to the late William Melvin Bourne and Doris Ann Lusby Bourne. He retired from Kroger after serving many years as the store manager.

Dennis loved his bulldogs, Winston, Nixon and Max, dearly. He was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and was an avid University of Kentucky fan. Dennis enjoyed time spent fishing in Goodland, Florida, and a nice day at Keeneland. 

He is survived by his sons, Brian Bourne (Karen) and Ben Bourne; beloved grandchildren, Clark Bourne, Garrett Bourne and Allie Bourne; and by his significant other, Kathy Phelps. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Stratton Bourne. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Mike Mullins, Cameron Phelps, Andrew Kent, Kyle Sparrow and Scotty Tracy. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Ellis, Billy Taylor and Kinney Noe. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription