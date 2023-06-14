Dennis Duvall Roush, age 77, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023. A celebration of life will be held on June 24, 2023 with Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until 2 p.m. service time at Faith Baptist Church. 

Mr. Roush was born in Frankfort on June 8, 1946, to the late Benjamin Roush and Wanda Roush. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Roush retired from Kentucky State Government serving many years as a programmer. He was a member of the Frankfort Elks Lodge. Most of all he enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, playing golf and his love for UK football.

Service information

Jun 24
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, June 24, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Faith Baptist Church
50 Bridgeport - Benson Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
