LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Dennis Keith Whitaker, 60, husband of Elizabeth Huff Whitaker, will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Whitaker died Tuesday, Aug. 15.
