LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Dennis Keith Whitaker, 60, husband of Elizabeth Huff Whitaker, will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Whitaker died Tuesday, Aug. 15.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Whitaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription