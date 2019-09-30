LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Dennis Paul Richards, 53, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Richards died Sunday.

