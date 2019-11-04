Dennis Smith passed away, unexpectedly, at home Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, after an extended illness with kidney cancer. He was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Frankfort, and was the son of the late Wm. Melwood Smith and Dorothy Mae Dennis Smith.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Renee Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Ann Myers Smith; and his son, Dennis Wayne Smith; two adoring grandsons, Aden Dixon and Layne Alexander; sisters, Anne W. Burford, Sandra Stewart (Vernon), Dorothy Sue Mayes (Jerry); and brother, Robert Melwood Smith (Susan); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Illinois, Texas, Arizona, Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort and Singapore.
Dennis attended Highland Christian Church and was a member there. Dennis attended Franklin County High School. He was a member of the Kentucky Labor District Council’s Local 189 for 33 years and was proud of the fact that he worked the last 10 years of his career in the initial construction of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Plant, Georgetown, Kentucky.
He was a member of the Frankfort Boat Club and later was part of a foursome who bought a significant property on the shores of the Ohio River known as Turtle Creek Properties in Florence, Indiana. He and Barbara spent most of their spare time enjoying family, friends and the river.
He had great joy in sounding his deafening shore-based fog horn at the barge pilots and boaters, as they made their way up and down this mighty and important waterway ... more often than not they would acknowledge by “tooting” back. He had a great sense of humor, loved to tease and had a host of friends and family who enjoyed his witty personality.
Having a kind heart, Dennis would always find time to assist those he felt needed his advice, craftsmanship, support, and love. And he never met a stranger. Dennis also loved fishing in his spare time.
The family would like to take this opportunity to extend their gratitude and special thanks to his nephew Bryan C. Courtney of the Markey Cancer Center, life-long friend Gary Arnold and close friend Bill McCoy.
A memorial service is in the planning stages and will be announced at a later date.