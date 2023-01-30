Services for Denny Dickerson, 61, husband of Judy Dickerson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Dickerson died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Denny Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

