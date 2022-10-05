Denzill Eugene 'Gene' Craig

Denzill Eugene 'Gene' Craig

Denzil Eugene Craig (Gene) or better known as “Pa” passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the age of 88 years old. He was born November 4, 1933, in Frenchburg, Kentucky, the son of Mazella McGlothen Craig and Everette Craig. 

Gene served in the United States Air Force and was a retired Master Sergeant from the Kentucky Air National Guard. After retirement, he worked for Judy C. Harp Company for several years. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription