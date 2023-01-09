Derek Ashley Clayton, age 42, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 1, 2023.

Derek is survived by his wife, Heidi; and their children, DC, Vinney and Jax; his parents, Walter Clayton and his wife, Kadie, and Pat White and her husband, David; his siblings, Allan (Holly) Clayton, Kenny Clayton, Tessa (Elliot) Sharp, Christy (Josh) Grimaud, Stacey Cole, Keever White and Rachel White.

To plant a tree in memory of Derek Clayton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription