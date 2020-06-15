LAWRENCEBURG — Services for James Derek Marsh, 34, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Marsh died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Derek Marsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

