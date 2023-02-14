Derrick Grant Harvey was born on January 17, 1968, to Ulysses Grant and Johnnie Mae Harvey in Frankfort, Kentucky. Derrick transitioned on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at noon with Pastor Mac Paige. Burial will follow Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until noon service time on Tuesday.

Derrick Harvey picture.jpg

Derrick Grant Harvey

Derrick’s father passed when he was a child. Sammy Leon Leonard raised Derrick as his own son.

