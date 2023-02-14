Derrick Grant Harvey was born on January 17, 1968, to Ulysses Grant and Johnnie Mae Harvey in Frankfort, Kentucky. Derrick transitioned on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at noon with Pastor Mac Paige. Burial will follow Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until noon service time on Tuesday.
Derrick’s father passed when he was a child. Sammy Leon Leonard raised Derrick as his own son.
Derrick graduated from Western Hills High School and attended Kentucky State University (KSU). He was an accomplished sportsman.
He played softball, ran track and he excelled in football in high school. He received a scholarship to play football at KSU. His jersey number was Seven (perfection) and his position was quarterback.
Derrick was reared by his mother in the Apostolic church where he was baptized in Jesus’ name in his youth.
Derrick was an entrepreneur. He was able to do anything with his hands. He was highly sought after for demolition and remodeling. He could lay concrete. He was enthused about blacktopping. He could trim and remove trees. He also worked in surgery as an anesthesia tech at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
Derrick loved his children unconditionally (and their mother, Lauren Hockensmith), his mother, and his siblings… And Derrick knew he was loved. He never met a stranger. He was the epitome of a true friend. He was a masterful communicator. Although he was mild mannered, his personality seemed larger than life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ulysses Grant; his bonus father, Sammy Leon Leonard Sr.
Derrick leaves to mourn his beloved mother, Pastor Johnnie Mae Leonard; his children, Malcolm Riaz Armstrong (Carson), Nakyra Dream Harvey and Kiarah Starr Harvey; his siblings, Sammy Leon Leonard Jr., Jamarr Keith Leonard and Bethany Leonard. He is also survived by a host of great uncles and great aunts, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins; a special aunt, Nell Jane Booker; special friends include, Lathon Floyd, Clarence Stallard, Jacqueline Jeffery, Lisa Price and Corey Bellamy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Derrick Harvey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
