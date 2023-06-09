Services for Deshawn “Shawn” Ford, 34, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Ford died Sunday, June 4.

To plant a tree in memory of Deshawn Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

