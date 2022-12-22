Dian Sue Jarrell Knight, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born in Raleigh County, West Virginia, on July 8, 1944.

Dian retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Parks and Recreation. She ran the film office for Kentucky for several years and was instrumental in providing locations and specialized period pieces. This might include finding a 1930s era milk truck or just the perfect country church. She enjoyed reading, especially historical works. 

