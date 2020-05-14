Diana Jett

Diana Rose Jett, 73, loving mother and grandmother, went home speaking of the peace she had in the Lord on May 11, 2020.
Born Feb. 24, 1947 in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Ray Rose and Stella Mae Lear. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Cassie Jarred.
Ms. Jett was a graduate of Lafayette High School and Eastern Kentucky University with a BA in Education and a Master’s Degree in Counseling. She taught at Yates Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky, Elkhorn Middle School in Frankfort, Kentucky, and substituted in several surrounding counties while raising her sons when they were young.
She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and participated in several groups at Immanuel Baptist Church. Ms. Jett traveled extensively and was active in her community. She participated in the Lexington Seniors, Parents Without Partners, TOPS and played Bunco.
Survivors include two sons, Shelby (Katie) and Sam (Melissa); nine grandchildren, Nolan, Stella, Nora Kate, Sturgill, Simon, Abbi, George, Micah and Gus; three sisters, Gail (Fred) Barish, Susan (Russ, deceased) Brahmer and Kathy Rose; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services and burial will be held May 14 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lexington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services: P.O. Box 1429 New Washington, KY 40047.
