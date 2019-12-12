Diana Henderson Munson, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Born in LaGrange on March 25, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Mefford Henderson of Pleasureville.
A graduate of Henry County High School and the University of Kentucky, Diana was retired from work for the Kentucky Department of Medicaid Services. She was a longtime committee member and officer of the Kentucky Book Fair.
Diana is survived by a daughter, Susannah Munson; sister, Sandy Laughlin (Allen); and brother, James A. Henderson Sr.
Visitation will be at Rogers Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday followed by a time of sharing for family and friends at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals or the Simon House. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.